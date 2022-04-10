Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

