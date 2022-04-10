SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.69 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

