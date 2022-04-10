Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 17,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 404,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

