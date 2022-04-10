SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 40,979 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,979 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,644,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.