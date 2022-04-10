SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.50 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

SMART Global stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $6,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

