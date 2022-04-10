Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Smart Sand stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.42. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

