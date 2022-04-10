Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,233 ($16.17) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,238.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,264.98. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

