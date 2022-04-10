Smoothy Reaches One Day Volume of $380,232.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $167,280.95 and $380,232.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.29 or 0.07568772 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.27 or 0.99754336 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

