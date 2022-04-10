Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,070 ($40.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,581.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,811.08. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,771 ($36.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,334 ($56.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.