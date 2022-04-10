Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,070 ($40.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,581.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,811.08. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,771 ($36.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,334 ($56.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

