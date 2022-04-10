Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Ltd’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

