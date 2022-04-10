Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,075 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III by 132.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 580,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 330,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III by 40.7% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAQ opened at $6.46 on Friday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of March 16, 2022, Spartan Acquisition Corp. III was acquired by SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III, in a reverse merger transaction. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.