SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 122,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,284 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $41.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

