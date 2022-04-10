Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £37,425 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.72) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($49,081.97).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,538 ($33.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,872.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,397.04. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.44) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.55).

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.