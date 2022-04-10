Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.83.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.