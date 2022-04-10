SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,729.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.69).

SSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.99) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,825 ($23.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.83) on Thursday. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £19.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.93.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

