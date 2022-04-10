Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

