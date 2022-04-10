State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 33.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

