State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 375,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,429,100 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $64.60 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

