State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,781,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

