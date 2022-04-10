State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $756,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $48.25 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.