State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,389 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

