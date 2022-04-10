State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,220 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.