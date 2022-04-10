State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

