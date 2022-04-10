Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Down 3.5%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.19 ($0.20) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.21). 4,117,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.19 ($0.21).
The stock has a market cap of $784.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)
