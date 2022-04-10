Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Down 3.5%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.19 ($0.20) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.21). 4,117,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.19 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of $784.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

