Stifel Nicolaus Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $197.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

