StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Buy

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.22 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

