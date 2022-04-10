StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Buy

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of STKS opened at $10.22 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.