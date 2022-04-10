StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.01.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
