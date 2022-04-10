StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

