StockNews.com Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Strong-Buy

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.