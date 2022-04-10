StockNews.com Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to “Buy”

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

