StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to “Buy”

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
GGAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $10.30 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
