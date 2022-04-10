StockNews.com Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

TWI stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.55.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Titan International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.