STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

