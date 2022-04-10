Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.44) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.10 ($14.40).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.16 ($13.36) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.80. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($16.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

