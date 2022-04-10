Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 15,144 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of EPAM Systems worth $130,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $28.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average of $513.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.