Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Automatic Data Processing worth $332,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.71. 1,469,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,297. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.