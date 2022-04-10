Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214,954 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schlumberger worth $121,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,523,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,117. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

