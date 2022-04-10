Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,007 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Pfizer worth $1,052,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

