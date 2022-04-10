Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $256.42 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $256,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.76. 1,131,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,123. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average of $297.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

