Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $321.38 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,917 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $321,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 53.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 278.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

