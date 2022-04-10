Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,455,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,033,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $133.49. 12,964,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

