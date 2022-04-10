Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $236,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.60. 1,187,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.82 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.29.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

