Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,067 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Progressive worth $273,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

