Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 281,342 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $355,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. 5,297,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,370. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

