Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 319,280 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Kroger worth $138,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. 10,511,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,564. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

