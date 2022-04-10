Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,278 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of L3Harris Technologies worth $148,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. 882,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,683. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

