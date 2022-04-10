Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $133,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $34.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. 205,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,195. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,953.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,907.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

