Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $126,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.86. 1,522,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.