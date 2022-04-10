Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 799.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 449,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.47. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.