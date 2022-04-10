Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $66.09 million and $659,082.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.71 or 0.07649322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00097560 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,504,192 coins and its circulating supply is 350,778,274 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

