Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

